Nora Fatehi gets her galactic glam in glitters

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures from her latest event, where we can spot the diva decked up in a stylish glamorous bodycon gown. Check out the pictures below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 09:48:44
Nora Fatehi takes the fashion world by storm! Known for her electrifying dance moves and magnetic stage presence, Nora also sets hearts racing with her impeccable fashion sense. From red carpet events to casual outings, her style file is an absolute delight. With a fusion of bold and elegant choices, she effortlessly experiments with different looks and never fails to make heads turn.

Nora Fatehi’s style file in glitter gown

Whether it’s a stunning traditional ensemble or a glamorous contemporary outfit, Nora knows how to slay every fashion deck with her undeniable confidence and infectious charm. She’s a true trendsetter who fearlessly pushes boundaries and leaves us wanting more. So buckle up, fashionistas, because Nora Fatehi’s style file is a rollercoaster ride of glamour, grace, and jaw-dropping fashion moments that will leave you in awe!

Owing to that, the actress has now stunned fans all across with her galactic glam in a sheer glittery multi-hued bodycon off-shoulder gown. She topped it with blue satin puffed sleeved long coat. She rounded it off with her pulled back hairbun and bold makeup.

Check out

Work Front

This Canadian-Moroccan beauty has taken the entertainment industry by storm with her incredible talent and magnetic screen presence. Nora first gained recognition through her scintillating dance performances in popular music videos and gradually transitioned into the world of cinema. From her captivating role in “Dilbar” to her stellar performances in films like “Street Dancer 3D” and “Bharat,” she has proven her mettle as a versatile actress.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

