Nora Fatehi is all smiles in latest snaps, we can't stop drooling

Nora Fatehi is one of the admired and cutest divas and actresses that we have in the Indian film fraternity. The diva has been doing top-quality work in the Indian film industry in all these years and well, the results have certainly gone her way in the best way possible.. While she has been struggling and working hard for quite many years till now, the bombshell started to get her due share of fandom, mass popularity and success immediately after the year 2018. Songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar and many others helped her become the star that she is today and well, we love it entirely and how. She’s the classic example of a talented modern-day multi-dynamic personality and well, that’s why, she’s got her basics covered and taken care of.

Check out this viral video of Nora Fatehi that you all will love:

While we all know quite well for a fact that Nora is an exceptional singer and actress, we also realize very well that she’s absolutely spot on and perfect as a model as well. Her main focus always is to maintain a nice balance between professional and personal life. Well, one thing that’s a part of both her personal and professional life is dance. Be it live show performances or dance rehearsals or award show appearances, Nora ensures that she steals the limelight effortlessly literally anywhere in fraction of seconds. Well, this time, the place where she’s getting all the love and attention is quite familiar for one and all. Wondering where it could be and what exactly is happening? Here you go –

Absolutely gorgeous and sensational for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us all know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com