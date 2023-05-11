ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi is in dilemma, worries about her future

Nora Fatehi, renowned for her mesmerizing dance moves, captivated audiences worldwide with her breathtaking performance in "Dilbar."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 09:35:01
Nora Fatehi, a former model who has successfully transitioned into the world of performing arts, took the internet by storm with her sensational song “Dilbar” from the film ‘Satyameva Jayate,’ starring John Abraham in the lead role. The song quickly skyrocketed to the top of music charts and became one of the most beloved tracks of 2018.

Nora Fatehi, renowned for her mesmerizing dance moves, captivated audiences worldwide with her breathtaking performance in “Dilbar.” The song’s immense popularity even led to the release of an Arabic version, showcasing Fatehi’s versatile talent as she took on the role of the singer as well. Her remarkable achievement with “Dilbar” garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her position as a true crowd favorite.

Nora Fatehi in Shantanu Nikhil gown

The actress is an avid social media user. The actress has time and again startled us with her fashion look books. Owing to that, here’s when the diva looked all gorgeous in her sheer Shantanu Nikhil gown. The actress completed the look with shimmery golden smokey eyes. The diva rounded it of with her pulled back wavy ponytail and a pair of hoop earrings.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Wonder what I’ll do tomorrow that these hoes will be mad at..😌🧸”

Here take a look-

Nora Fatehi’s Fashion Sense

Nora Fatehi’s fashion sense has a distinct style. The diva keeps on experimenting with her style-files. Owing to her amazing fashion lookbooks, the actress has never failed to astound us with her sense of style. And the above one says it all.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News