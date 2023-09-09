Nora Fatehi looks divine in velvet deep neck blouse and green saree

We are going all awe of Nora Fatehi’s recent Instagram slayage! If you’re looking for a masterclass in elegance and style, look no further than Nora’s latest fashion escapade.

Decoding Nora’s look

The spotlight was undeniably on her when she graced our screens in that enchanting Benarasi saree. The rich emerald green hue of her saree could make even the most luscious forests green with envy. The intricate, age-old artistry of Benarasi weaving was on full display, with its delicate patterns and shimmering threads.

The deep plunge neck velvet violet blouse was a bold choice that paid off in dividends. The deep violet hue of the blouse paired seamlessly with the golden embroidery, creating a regal contrast. The deep neckline added a touch of sensuality, perfectly balancing the traditional charm of the saree.

Nora’s choice of accessories was spot on. Those golden jhumkas framed her face elegantly, adding just the right amount of bling to the look without overpowering it. It’s all about balance, and Nora knows it well.

And let’s not forget about her hair and makeup! Those wavy locks cascading down her shoulders were nothing short of a dream, enhancing her overall enchanting aura. The makeup was the epitome of soft glam – arched eyebrows, dewy eyes adorned with pink eyeshadow, and a subtle pink lip tint. It was a makeup look that exuded radiance and freshness.

Check out-

In a world full of fashion trends and style statements, Nora Fatehi’s outfit was a timeless ode to tradition and glamour. She proved once again that she’s not just a dancer extraordinaire but also a fashion maven who can make even the simplest attire look like a million bucks. Nora, you indeed looked divine in that velvet deep-neck blouse and green Benarasi saree!