ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble

Nora Fatehi is a stunning beauty in Bollywood. Recently she embraced a majestic look in an embellished ensemble. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Aug,2023 19:30:41
Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Dazzling Embellished Ensemble 842065

Nora Fatehi is back with the glamour game in a new and embellished avatar. With her grace in carrying any outfit, the diva never fails to impress with her charm and gorgeousness. Nora wore a silk beige body-hugging outfit, taking the sensuality bar a level up. She styled herself in a stones and diamond embellished and intricately crafted bodice with skinny pants. The matching layered belt rounds her attire.

Nora Fatehi’s Accessories

But wait, there is more! Nora elevates her enchanting look in the embellished outfit with long stone dangles. Several rings and palm band rounds up her accessorizing. The diva knows to add glamour to every style.

Nora Fatehi’s Makeup

Let’s talk about makeup which helps you to transform yourself into any avatar. Nora’s sleek high ponytail, gold glitter eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips color compliments her avatar. Her matching high heels uplift her overall look. She makes a statement appearance with the baby pink furry jacket over her shoulders. She looks like a queen in this avatar.

Nora Fatehi embraced her majestic appearance in the embellished outfit with grace and attitude. The way she walks carries her outfit, and the overall look is just so wow. Undoubtedly, you couldn’t take your eyes off throughout the video as Nora Fatehi’s dazzling charm is irresistible.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s majestic look in an embellished outfit? Please drop your opinion in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch 840067
Stunner! Nora Fatehi adds superwoman zeal to her cheeky attire, watch
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839806
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra 836964
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In Sequin Indo Western Saree By Manish Malhotra
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics 835394
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics
Nora Fatehi can’t get over the Miami fever, watch video 834778
Nora Fatehi can’t get over the Miami fever, watch video
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics 834051
Nora Fatehi twirls a glam spin in black latex pantsuit, see pics
Latest Stories
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya? 842056
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 842059
Exclusive: Rheaa Sachdeva roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever
Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa: Threads of destiny intertwine in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’ 842038
Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa: Threads of destiny intertwine in COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani 842037
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish can win the season, says Manisha Rani
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh 842035
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Read Latest News