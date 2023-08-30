Nora Fatehi Looks Majestic In Embellished Bodycon By Falguni Shane Peacock

Nora Fatehi is here to slay with her fashion file yet again. Known to elevate glamour with her every sparkling look, the diva never fails to mesmerize, and this embellished bodycon dress is just another example. Taking to her Instagram, Nora shared the new pictures wearing a glamorous embellished bodycon dress by very famous designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

But wait, there is more about her majestic glam. The bold shoulder to the embellished ensemble gives her power wings to look confident and dramatic. With the sparkling huge dangle earrings, she adds a touch of modern and trendy glam. The neat and clean braided hairstyle with pink shadows, eyes and lips gives a strong electric look.

With the embellished Falgun Shane Peacock bodycon, Nora embraced her majestic glam. Throughout the series of pictures, the diva looks nothing less than a queen with her poses and attitude on her face. In the caption, she wrote, “Flip a switch on a prick, then I come alive in nightmare.”

Kudos to her styled Shaleena Nathani and her makeup and hair artist, Reshmaa Merchant, and Madhav Trehan, who adorned the beauty in the suitable picks. Also, the cameraman Tejas Nerurkar captured the beauty in the perfect shots exuding her strong personality.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s majestic look in the latest pictures? Let us know in the comments section.