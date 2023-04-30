Nora Fatehi pens a glitzy story in deep neck red bodycon

Nora Fatehi looks glitzy and glamourous in her red bodycon dress, check out latest video

Nora Fatehi always keeps her fashion game on check. And here the actress left her entire Insta fam awed with her spectacular hot looks in red glittery high-thigh slit gown. Check out below as we decode her style for the day:

Nora Fatehi in Red bodycon

Nora Fatehi in red is truly a sight to behold. Owing to that, the actress has now astounded with her stunning bold look in a red deep neck sequinned gown. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a video, giving us pure goals. In the video, we can see her all gorgeous in the outfit, that she clubbed with her cute bangs and long ponytail.

For makeup, she teamed it off with sleek eyebrows, beautiful bold eyes and red lips. The diva completed the look with sleek golden neckpiece and a pair of drop earrings. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “The only thing im serving is a 10”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Nora Fatehi, the stunning and talented actress, has been making waves in Bollywood with her remarkable performances and sizzling dance moves. On the work front, Nora has not only features in movies in different item numbers but also as has appeared as an actor. She was last seen in the movie Thank God, that starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet in the leads. The actress made hurls all across the nation with her grand dance number ‘Manike’ in the movie.

She has also been the judge of different dance reality shows to date. She is also popular on social media. All thanks to her lovely fashion videos and pictures.