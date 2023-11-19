Nora Fatehi picks up festive fizz in fishtail lehenga choli and shimmery crop top blouse

Stepping into the spotlight with a dash of glamour, Nora Fatehi set the style bar high at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, donning a breathtaking fishtail lehenga. The ensemble, a delightful concoction of tradition and trend, radiates festive vibes with a contemporary twist.

Style on the edge! Nora kills it

Nora’s style play doesn’t stop there – she paired the lehenga with a stylish crop top blouse that’s nothing short of a fashion triumph. The blouse, dipped in a radiant golden hue, becomes the golden ticket to Diwali chic. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a celebration of fashion itself.

Her hair takes center stage with a sleek mid-parted hairdo, adding a touch of modern elegance to the ensemble. But wait, the real showstopper is the stylish stoned jewelry adorning Nora. Each piece is a sparkly symphony, dancing in harmony with the festive spirit. It’s not just accessories; it’s a celebration of bling done right.

Now, let’s talk makeup. Nora’s face is a canvas of shimmery perfection, accentuating her features with a radiant glow. Pink lips steal a sweet kiss from the festivities, while sleek eyebrows frame her eyes like works of art. A pair of ear studs? Not just earrings – they’re punctuation marks in the language of style, making a statement without saying a word.

In the grand Diwali fashion saga, Nora Fatehi’s look is a chapter of pure exuberance and sartorial brilliance. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a style story that lights up the room and leaves everyone in awe. After all, in the world of fashion, Nora Fatehi doesn’t just follow trends; she sets them ablaze.