Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video

Nora Fatehi, the queen of dance and fashion, left us dazzled with her recent appearance at the IIFA awards. Donning a shimmery outfit that hugged her curves in all the right places, Nora looked absolutely stunning. The body-skimming ensemble seemed to be tailor-made for her, accentuating her graceful movements and exuding an aura of sheer elegance.

In the video, we can see Nora Fatehi wearing a see-through beige body-skimming designer gown. The outfit hugged her curves all on point. It also featured shimmery fire-like intricate designs all over. She rounded it off with her stylish hairdo. She kept her makeup on point, teaming with bold eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actress gave in further insights into how her designer outfit was made.

She also added glimpses of her from the stage, performing in the same outfit.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “This beautiful costume for my @iifa performance was made by @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for making me look STUNNING on stage 🤩♥️🙏🏽🥰❤️

Giving Vintage vibes”

Her choice of the shimmery outfit at the IIFA event was a prove to her impeccable taste and fashion-forward mindset. Nora proves time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the stage, captivating our hearts with her mesmerizing presence and sizzling style.