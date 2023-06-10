ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video

Nora Fatehi too to her Instagram handle to share a video from the greenroom of IIFA, where we can spot her all gorgeous in her shimmery sensuous outfit. Scroll below to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 06:45:13
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video

Nora Fatehi, the queen of dance and fashion, left us dazzled with her recent appearance at the IIFA awards. Donning a shimmery outfit that hugged her curves in all the right places, Nora looked absolutely stunning. The body-skimming ensemble seemed to be tailor-made for her, accentuating her graceful movements and exuding an aura of sheer elegance.

Nora Fatehi stuns in shimmery outfit

In the video, we can see Nora Fatehi wearing a see-through beige body-skimming designer gown. The outfit hugged her curves all on point. It also featured shimmery fire-like intricate designs all over. She rounded it off with her stylish hairdo. She kept her makeup on point, teaming with bold eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of golden hoop earrings. The actress gave in further insights into how her designer outfit was made.

She also added glimpses of her from the stage, performing in the same outfit.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “This beautiful costume for my @iifa performance was made by @abujanisandeepkhosla thank you for making me look STUNNING on stage 🤩♥️🙏🏽🥰❤️
Giving Vintage vibes”

Here take a look at the video-

Her choice of the shimmery outfit at the IIFA event was a prove to her impeccable taste and fashion-forward mindset. Nora proves time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the stage, captivating our hearts with her mesmerizing presence and sizzling style.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Nora Fatehi's brutally honest opinion about Katrina Kaif leaked, check out
Watch: Nora Fatehi's brutally honest opinion about Katrina Kaif leaked, check out
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in stunning pantsuits, a visual delight
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in stunning pantsuits, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish midi skirt styles, a quintessential visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal in stylish midi skirt styles, a quintessential visual delight
Nora Fatehi is all smiles in latest snaps, we can't stop drooling
Nora Fatehi is all smiles in latest snaps, we can't stop drooling
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
Nora Fatehi gets her galactic glam in glitters
Nora Fatehi gets her galactic glam in glitters
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Arijit Singh to collaborate with Jasleen Royal, post she called Indian music labels ‘exploitative’
Arijit Singh to collaborate with Jasleen Royal, post she called Indian music labels ‘exploitative’
Read Latest News