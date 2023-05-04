Nora Fatehi turns goddess in heavily embroidered co-ords, watch

Nora Fatehi’s fashion picks have always been head turning, owing to that, here’s that one time when she made a buzz all across the internet with her preppy look in embroidered co-Ords as judge in JDJ.

Nora Fatehi‘s sartorial choices are nothing short of awe-inspiring, and she has an ability to make a statement with even the simplest of ensembles.

As an individual who is expected to maintain an air of sophistication and glamour at all times, the actress surprised her fans when she appeared as a judge for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa donning a preppy and understated look. Despite the absence of glitz and glitter, Nora’s style remained effortlessly chic and sophisticated, showcasing her versatility and ability to masterfully pull off a wide range of fashion aesthetics.

Nora Fatehi’s stunning look in embellished co-Ords

Nora Fatehi was an absolute vision of beauty and elegance as she donned a truly magnificent Faraz Manan creation that left onlookers in awe. The outfit featured intricate embroidery that seamlessly ran throughout the entire ensemble, adding a level of opulence that was nothing short of breathtaking.

The stunning set consisted of a straight skirt that boasted a column silhouette, which was perfectly complemented by a bustier top and a crop cape-style jacket that featured padded shoulders. The extensive embroidery was beautifully balanced with stunning mesh panels, adding a touch of refinement that was unmatched.

Well, that’s not all, Nora decided to amp it up more with her stunning hairdo. As she flawlessly tied her wavy tresses into a sleek ponytail that was highlighted by her fringed bangs. Her signature soft glam makeup look perfectly accentuated her natural features, and she exuded an air of confidence and poise that only enhanced the sheer elegance of the entire look.

Here take a look-

What are your thoughts on this stunning look by Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments below-