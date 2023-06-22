ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi turns 'sexy' in bold and beautiful dress, we are crushing

Nora Fatehi is back and she's ready to set the stage on fire with her latest track, 'Sexy In My Dress', released on the electrifying occasion of World Music Day 2023! The diva looked all bomb and beautiful in her red fiery dress

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 07:45:41
Nora Fatehi is back and she’s ready to set the stage on fire with her latest track, ‘Sexy In My Dress’, released on the electrifying occasion of World Music Day 2023! The teaser, unleashed on YouTube, left us breathless as Nora unleashed her undeniable charm in a sassy red dress, strutting like a queen in matching heels. But here’s the kicker – she’s not just serving killer moves; she’s also showcasing her singing prowess!

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling hot look in red

Clad in a ravishing red dress and killer red heels, Nora Fatehi proved once again that she’s the ultimate style icon, leaving us in awe of her glamorously dramatic outfits. Get ready to groove to the tunes and witness the sheer magic that Nora Fatehi brings to the music scene. It’s time to turn up the volume and unleash your inner diva because Nora is about to make us all feel ‘Sexy In Our Dresses’!

Take a look-

Nora Fatehi turns 'sexy' in bold and beautiful dress, we are crushing 818480

Yes, you heard it right! Nora Fatehi is all set to unleash her melodic side, and we can hardly contain our excitement. The tantalizing 18-second teaser gave us a glimpse of her sultry street performance, leaving us yearning for more. With Rajit Dev’s mesmerizing choreography and Nora’s bewitching looks, this international single is set to take the music world by storm on June 23.

Are you ready to witness Nora’s fire once again? Because we definitely are!

