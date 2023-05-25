Nora Fatehi unlocks special achievement (special video alert)

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has unlocked a new achievement and well, we all must hear more about it from her. Come check it out here

Nora Fatehi is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country at present. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, currently, she’s doing a terrific work in the Indian entertainment industry and how.

Literally everyone is privy to the charm Nora Fatehi exudes, especially when she is on stage. Her impeccable and powerful dance moves set the bar high for any show she performs in. And this time, only she can raise it for IIFA 2023. The coveted award show will have her performing for a second time, creating history, as no other actress has had such an opportunity. Right now, the actress has shared a special video from her end where she’s seen sharing with us her special IIFA moment. Check out below –

The theme set this year will pirouette around vintage cabaret feels that will have her delineate the evolution of dance in Bollywood over the years. She will be dancing to the tunes of yesteryears’ popular songs. One can only wait with baited breath to witness her second act at IIFA and the magic she will bring in this year.

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? Sensational in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com