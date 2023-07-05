ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Nora Fatehi ups the glam quotient in white co-ord set, watch

Recently, Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire with her stunning fashion choices. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva treated her followers to a video that showcased her jaw-dropping transformation. Watch video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Jul,2023 23:15:24
Nora Fatehi ups the glam quotient in white co-ord set, watch

Nora Fatehi, the ultimate glam queen, never fails to dazzle us with her impeccable sense of style. Recently, she set the internet on fire with her stunning fashion choices. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva treated her followers to a video that showcased her jaw-dropping transformation.

In the video, Nora started off her in a chic black co-ord set. Sporting a casual yet trendy look, she exuded effortless charm and confidence. Her black ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, while her mesmerizing long tresses cascaded down her shoulders with grace. With minimal makeup, she let her natural beauty shine, leaving her fans awestruck.

But Nora didn’t stop there! The diva proved that she can effortlessly switch from casual to high fashion in a blink of an eye. Transitioning to her next look, she left everyone speechless as she stepped into a white co-ord set that took her glam quotient to new heights. The pristine white outfit accentuated her flawless complexion and accentuated her enviable figure. With her long, flowy locks and a touch of minimal makeup, she radiated nothing but elegance.

Here take a look at the video by Viral Bhayani:

Reactions

One wrote, “what else does she have to offer but being self obsessed and making money out of that”

Another wrote, “Not getting work may be .So the desperation to show her plastic assets”

A third user wrote, “Abhi ye irritating lagti hay phala achi thi”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Nora Fatehi releases ‘Sexy In My Dress’ track, internet goes bananas
Nora Fatehi releases ‘Sexy In My Dress’ track, internet goes bananas
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on ‘toxic fitness culture,’ says ‘body on fast…’
Nia Sharma takes sarcastic dig on ‘toxic fitness culture,’ says ‘body on fast…’
Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son make a narrow escape from car crash
Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son make a narrow escape from car crash
Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics
Rubina Dilaik goes ‘no-filter’ in her hometown Shimla, see pics
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema
“So Fake”, “Accha hai chali gayi”, “gora validation” Netizens slam Priyanka Chopra for her derogatory remark on Indian cinema
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Monalisa And Vikrant Singh Steal Heart With Their Chemistry, See Pics
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Adorable! Neetu Kapoor drops unseen childhood pic of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor
Read Latest News