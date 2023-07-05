Nora Fatehi ups the glam quotient in white co-ord set, watch

Nora Fatehi, the ultimate glam queen, never fails to dazzle us with her impeccable sense of style. Recently, she set the internet on fire with her stunning fashion choices. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva treated her followers to a video that showcased her jaw-dropping transformation.

In the video, Nora started off her in a chic black co-ord set. Sporting a casual yet trendy look, she exuded effortless charm and confidence. Her black ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves, while her mesmerizing long tresses cascaded down her shoulders with grace. With minimal makeup, she let her natural beauty shine, leaving her fans awestruck.

But Nora didn’t stop there! The diva proved that she can effortlessly switch from casual to high fashion in a blink of an eye. Transitioning to her next look, she left everyone speechless as she stepped into a white co-ord set that took her glam quotient to new heights. The pristine white outfit accentuated her flawless complexion and accentuated her enviable figure. With her long, flowy locks and a touch of minimal makeup, she radiated nothing but elegance.

Here take a look at the video by Viral Bhayani:

Reactions

One wrote, “what else does she have to offer but being self obsessed and making money out of that”

Another wrote, “Not getting work may be .So the desperation to show her plastic assets”

A third user wrote, “Abhi ye irritating lagti hay phala achi thi”