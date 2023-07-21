ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi’s barbie-esque fashion finesse is all edgy and hot, see pics

Nora Fatehi has us all swooning with her latest photoshoot, where she's caught the "barbie fever" in an eye-catching preppy graphic co-ords ensemble. The actress left us all gushing as she shared the stunning pictures, showing off her impeccable fashion sense.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Jul,2023 08:10:54
Nora Fatehi has us all swooning with her latest photoshoot, where she’s caught the “barbie fever” in an eye-catching preppy graphic co-ords ensemble. The actress left us all gushing as she shared the stunning pictures, showing off her impeccable fashion sense. Nora’s caption added a playful touch, exclaiming, “I’m a Ten so I pull in a Ken” with a heart emoji, leaving fans smitten with her charm.

Let’s talk about the details of her look!

The outfit was from the talented designers at Huemn, perfectly complemented by a chic neckpiece in collaboration with Pipa Bella, Rhea Kapoor, and Prerto. Nora’s glamorous ensemble wouldn’t be complete without the dazzling touch of earrings, rings, and bangles from Misho Designs, adding that extra oomph to her style. And of course, let’s not forget those trendy boots from Louboutin, elevating her look to a whole new level of fabulousness!

Styled by the amazing duo Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, Nora’s fashion game was on point, showcasing her as the ultimate style icon. Kudos to the talented makeup artist Reshma Merchant and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo for giving her the perfect glam to shine in every frame.

The pictures were flawlessly captured by the talented Priyank K Nandwana, who managed to capture Nora’s effervescent charm and beauty in every shot.

Have a look-

Overall, Nora Fatehi’s barbie-inspired look has left us all in awe, and she truly is a perfect ten with that impeccable fashion sense! Bravo to the entire team behind this stunning photoshoot for bringing out the best in the Bollywood diva. Keep dazzling us, Nora!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

