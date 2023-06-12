ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi’s fiery floral moment at IIFA leaves fans stunned

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most alluring actresses in India, consistently leaving audiences in awe with her jaw-dropping fashion choices. Scroll below to check on her lovely looks in bold outfit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jun,2023 09:35:18
Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most alluring actresses in India, consistently leaving audiences in awe with her jaw-dropping fashion choices. Her glamorous outfits never fail to set hearts racing, as she effortlessly exudes confidence and oozes sensuality. Nora’s fashion game is unparalleled, as she fearlessly embraces bold and sexy ensembles that leave onlookers spellbound.

Beyond her impeccable style, Nora is renowned for her scintillating dance moves, solidifying her status as one of the greatest dancers in the country. With each performance, she captivates the audience with her unmatched talent, delivering sizzling hot routines that are a visual treat. Nora Fatehi’s electrifying presence on and off the stage continues to make waves in the industry, establishing her as a true force to be reckoned with.

Nora stuns fans with her rehearsal video from IIFA

The actress shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her rehearsing with a long feathered red body gear in sports bra and shorts, before heading for the final performance. Looking all stunner in the same, the diva gave off nothing but goals with her sculpted physique and stunning poses.

Sharing the video, Nora wrote, “Love these shots.. we go IN even during rehearsals 😄😍♥️
@iifa”

Here take a look-

Are you also awed with the spectacular pictures above? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News