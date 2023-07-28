ADVERTISEMENT
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers

Jacqueline Fernandez, the queen of quirkiness, effortlessly took her style game a notch higher as she graced the scene in a jaw-dropping denim embellished bralette. With a deep plunging neckline that screamed confidence, she owned the spotlight like the true diva she is

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 01:05:47
Jacqueline Fernandez, the queen of quirkiness, effortlessly took her style game a notch higher as she graced the scene in a jaw-dropping denim embellished bralette. With a deep plunging neckline that screamed confidence, she owned the spotlight like the true diva she is. But oh, it doesn’t stop there! Our fashion icon paired the sassy bralette with none other than preppy bright red joggers, complete with rebellious rips on the knee. Who knew combining casual and chic could look so fab?

But wait, the real showstopper here was her hair! Jacqueline flaunted her long, intricately braided locks that seemed to have a personality of their own. These braids were no ordinary ‘do; they were sprinkled with a touch of quirkiness, adding that extra punch of flavor to the entire ensemble. Bravo, Jacqueline! You’ve officially mastered the art of being effortlessly cool.

Now, let’s talk makeup. The diva knows that less is more, and she certainly nailed the “less is more” mantra with her minimal yet bold makeup. Her radiant smile, the sparkle in her eyes, and just the right amount of makeup brought out her natural beauty, making her look like the perfect embodiment of fun and charm.

Check out here:

In a world where fashion can sometimes be predictable, Jacqueline Fernandez dares to be different, and we absolutely adore her for that! Her ability to mix and match elements with flair and confidence is an inspiration to fashion enthusiasts everywhere. She reminds us that style is all about expressing ourselves, owning it with confidence, and never being afraid to push the boundaries. Kudos to Jacqueline for keeping the quirk an inch higher and showing us how to slay the fashion game like a true queen!

