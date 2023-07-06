ADVERTISEMENT
One hidden talent of Tara Sutaria that you probably didn't know

Tara Sutaria is a heartthrob actress in the town. Her performance has always gathered attention. Find out her new hidden talent in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 10:00:46
Tara Sutaria is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved her niche in the industry with her amazing performance on screen and her impeccable fashion sense. The diva is not just a pro in acting but also a trained ballet, jazz dancer and singer. In addition, she is also good at cooking. And now you will be shocked to know her new hidden talent. Read more to know.

Tara Sutaria’s Hidden Talent

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a post by Instant Bollywood. In the shared collage picture, Tara Sutaria was merged with two paintings. The post features many actors and their artistic flair. And one of them is Tara. The beautiful monochrome sketches looked so good and authentic that only artists could do them. The diva undoubtedly has some amazing and has many talents.

Tara Sutaria’s Journey

The actress started her journey as a singer from Disney and later became an an actor after featuring in the show on the same channel. However, she debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She has also featured in films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns, etc. She enjoys a massive fandom on her profile.

Did you like Tara Sutaria’s new and hidden talent? What’s your reaction? Share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

