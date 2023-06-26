Parineeti Chopra's Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor

Today is Arjun Kapoor‘s birthday. The actor got wishes for many industry people. Taking to her Instagram account, Parineeti Chopra also wished her debut film co-star Arjun. Here check out her quirky wish below.

Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a collage picture of herself with Arjun. In the first pic, she posed with him hugging. Their antic facial expressions looked cute. While in the other picture, the duo looked beautiful together, dressed in classy outfits. And their expressions show that both are annoyed with each other.

In the story, the actress wrote, “Happy b’day to my human whose main quality is to irritate me, yet I love him. Thanks and regards.” The duo worked together in their debut film Ishaqzaade. This film also performed well at the box office and gave an excellent start to their career.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash started yesterday night at his Mumbai home. The party was attended by close friends, family, and her girlfriend, Malaika Arora. A video of Malaika dancing on Chaiya Chaiya also went viral quickly. Also, the pictures from his birthday are circulating over the web. Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019, and since then, they have treated fans with their pictures and videos.

