Movies | Celebrities

Phir Aur Kya Chahiye: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s mushy chemistry is fire

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s mushy chemistry leave fans wide-eyed. Sara, owing to that, has now shared a reel on her Instagram handle with Vicky Kaushal, where we can see the two syncing to Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 05:31:40
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s mushy chemistry is fire

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set for the highly anticipated release of their upcoming film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” The dynamic duo kicked off the film’s promotional campaign in Mumbai, generating tremendous excitement among fans.

The trailer launch event was a grand affair, brimming with entertainment. In a delightful birthday surprise for Vicky, the film’s creators unveiled the first song, titled “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye,” which is a beautiful romantic track highlighting the love story of Kapil and Somya. Additionally, today Vicky shared a captivating reel featuring himself and Sara, offering a captivating glimpse of their off-screen chemistry.

Sara Ali Khan shares reel with Vicky Kaushal

In the video we can see the two getting all romantic. Sara can be seen all gorgeous in her stunning red salwar suit. The diva teamed it off with sleek hair and minimal makeup. While on the other hand Vicky can be seen in his denim avatar.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Yeh thi Kapil aur Somya ki pyaar Bhari reel 😍 Now your turn- mushy make us feel 🥰 Sabse hatke reel my story shall steal 💁🏻‍♀️ Kyunki jab pyaar kiya what’s there to conceal??? #PhirAurKyaChahiye out now 🙌 #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke out on 2nd June!!! ⏰⏰⏰”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Sara Ali Khan has made a captivating debut at Cannes 2023. Shifting our focus to Sara’s professional endeavors, she is not only geared up for the release of Laxman Utekar’s “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” where she shares the screen with the talented Vicky Kaushal, but also has an exciting project lined up called “Murder Mubarak.” This crime thriller will see her sharing screen space with the iconic Karisma Kapoor. Furthermore, Sara has the film “Ae Watan Mere Watan” in her pipeline, showcasing her versatility and promising a captivating cinematic experience.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

