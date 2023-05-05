ADVERTISEMENT
Photodump: Sara Ali Khan and her 'full moon night' fascination

Sara Ali Khan’s love for moon is all about poetry and candid selfies. The actress leaves fans awed with her latest pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 May,2023 06:45:33
The full moon has once again graced our skies with its awe-inspiring presence. As the celestial body rises above the horizon, it casts a luminous glow upon the earth below, illuminating the darkness with its ethereal light. And it looks like the Atrangi Re actress isn’t getting enough of the surreal view. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable set of pictures as she witnesses the Full Moon.

Sara shares full moon night selfies

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan looking all adorable in her warm winter layers as she has her best times in the mountains. The first slide showcases the beautiful fool moon, with Sara posing with a pout. Sara went on to share pictures on her social media handle, from her trip to the serenity.

Sharing the pictures, Sara, who’s been popular for her poetic verses, wrote, “Hello Full Moon Phase 🌕💫✨🙏🏻
Snow-clad mountains 🏔️ with sunny rays 🌄
Sitting by the fire 💁🏻‍♀️enjoying the flame 🔥 the haze 🌌
Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days 🏊‍♀️
Phones been off this week so time to hear what sara says 🗣️🙊
#purnima #fullmoon’

Here take a look-

What is Full Moon?

As the lunar orb reaches its peak, its radiance is at its most magnificent. The moon’s surface is revealed in stunning detail, showcasing its craters, mountains, and valleys, all bathed in a silver hue that seems to shimmer and dance in the night sky.

There is something undeniably mystical about a full moon. Its gravitational pull influences the tides, and its light has inspired countless poets, artists, and dreamers throughout the ages. Some cultures even attribute mystical powers to this lunar phenomenon, believing that it can influence our emotions and behaviour.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

