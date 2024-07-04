[Photos] A Closer Look At Janhvi Kapoor’s Lehenga With A Bustier Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor is a powerhouse of talents. She has won hearts with her acting and dancing skills, while her fashion sense sets her apart, creating masterpieces with her own touch. The Mr And Mrs Mahi actress recently graced her look in a colorful lehenga, and she looked as gorgeous as ever. So, let’s take a closer look at her stunning look.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s Colorful Lehenga

For the new photoshoot, Janhvi graced her look in a desi style. The actress wore a lehenga in mixed colors of red, pink, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The outfit features a stunning bustier blouse with a low neckline and sleeveless hands defining her beautiful shoulders. She pairs her look with a matching lehenga skirt featuring intricate patterns and prints with an attractive border. The long dupatta has traditional golden prints and bandhani work.

Key Details Adding Regal Touch To Janhvi’s Lehenga Look

Janhvi’s choice of colorful lehenga makes it a masterpiece in itself. The traditional print and gota work around the border reminds us of the Rajasthani tradition. Her beautiful princess choker, embellished with emerald, diamonds, and teardrop crystals, looks royal. With matching earrings, bangles, and rings, she looks like a modern regal queen.

Janhvi’s Hair And Makeup

To elevate her desi regal charm, Janhvi opts for mid-part open hair with a wavy hairstyle to create a mesmerizing touch. At the same time, her shiny golden eyes with smokey eyeliner, shiny blushed cheeks, and nude matte lips add an extra dose of glamour. At the same time, the small bindi look oh-so-beautiful.