[Photos] Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Saree With Sensuous Blouse Design

The famous Indian actress and director Divya Khosla Kumar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2, which is a sequel to 2014’s film Yaariyan. However, her promotional looks are making headlines every day, from western to ethnic style. And today’s appearance is no exception in the beautiful yellow saree with a sensuous blouse design.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Saree Glam

Wow, and how! Divya Khosla Kumar shows her gorgeousness in the beautiful yellow saree. She wore this yellow saree with a curvy border in a modern style. The strapless, colorful blouse design accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones with the sultry neckline. This indo-western fusion looks nothing less than a fashion moment.

That’s not all! Divya Khosla opts for an open hairstyle with a braided hairstyle. The statement earrings and hand full of bangles complete her appearance. With the winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips, she adds an extra dose of sophistication.

She flaunts her curvaceous figure in the stunning photos, and we can’t resist her sunshine glow in the yellow saree. She is simply spreading warmth and style.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2 will hit theatres on 20th October. Yesterday, her film’s new track, Suit Patiala. She

