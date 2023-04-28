Pooja Hegde burns hearts in cut-out shimmery dress, Kriti Sanon keeps it simple in airport fashion statement

Check out how Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon are slaying it with perfection in their latest projects

Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon are two of the most stylish and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, we are truly in awe of everything whenever they get decked up in stylish avatars. While Pooja Hegde first started to get her share of stardom and fame in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, started getting her success in Hindi films itself before becoming the gigantic person that she is today.

Check out what’s happening with Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon right now:

The thing with both Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde is that come what may, both of them have always had the ability and potential to rock and roll in any outfit of their choice. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s exactly why, any outfit that they wear from their end becomes a reason of celebration and joy for the fans. So, as far as vogue avatar is concerned, what do we currently get to see from their end? In her latest Instagram post, Pooja Hegde is seen wearing a classic shimmery cut-out bold outfit and we love the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress in it. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is seen slaying her simple airport look in a plain and easy tshirt and casuals and we love the shades as well. See below folks –

Work Front:

Pooja Hegde was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and others and on the other hand, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com