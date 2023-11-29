Pooja Hegde Exudes ‘Tikhi Mirchi’ Vibes In Green Saree, Sneak Peek

The ever-charming Pooja Hegde revives the fashion world with her hot avatar. Embracing her love for ethnic ensemblee, the diva made a stunning fashion moment in a green sare in the latest appearancee. Pooja Hegde’s glow in the six yards of elegance left us spellbound. Let’s have a closer look below.

Pooja Hegde’s Tikhi Mirchi Avatar

Too hot to handle! Pooja has the knack to make heads turn with charm, and this green saree look is no exception. The diva in her latest photos opts for a bright green saree from the famous designer Tanya Ghavri. The motif and threadwork edges of the border look attractive. The small hanging details give her saree a stylish appearance. She pairs her saree with a sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse embellished with intricate designs, motifs, and threadwork. With an all-green look, the actress looks nothing short of ‘Tikhi Mirchi.’

Pooja Hegde ditches heavy accessories to highlight her saree glam. However, she opts for a green and white diamond-embellished jhumkas to add a blingy touch to her look. She left her locks open and opted for bold black eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips to uplift her appearance. Her beautiful smile in the photos caught our attention and made us fall for her beauty. Not just that, her quirkiness while posing undoubtedly has our hearts.

Did you like Pooja Hegde’s ‘Tikhi Mirchi’ vibe in green saree? Drop your views in the comments box below.