ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics

Pooja Hegde is here to add some goofiness and playfulness to your day! The vivacious actress recently shared some snapshots from the airport, and they are oozing with her trademark charm

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 07:45:19
Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics

Hold on to your seats because Pooja Hegde is here to add some goofiness and playfulness to your day! The vivacious actress recently shared some snapshots from the airport, and they are oozing with her trademark charm. Dressed in a stunning black sheer top with a wide neckline, Pooja exudes effortless style and confidence.

Pooja Hegde’s cute goofy airport moments

But it’s not just her fashion game that caught our attention; it’s her infectious energy and playful expressions that steal the show. In one picture, she shines bright with a radiant smile that can light up a room, while in another, she cheekily winks at the camera, adding a dash of mischievousness to her airport escapades.

Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics 821844

Pooja Hegde is all about goof and play at airport, see pics 821845

Pooja Hegde’s makeup is on point, with dewy soft eyes, pink lips, and those luscious wavy locks that frame her face beautifully. Her carefree and playful vibe is palpable, reminding us that even in the midst of busy schedules, it’s important to embrace the lighter side of life and have some fun.

So, if you’re in need of a dose of goofiness and playfulness, look no further than Pooja Hegde at the airport. With her captivating smile and playful winks, she effortlessly proves that style and laughter go hand in hand. Get ready to be charmed by her infectious spirit and let her vibrant energy uplift your day.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
Pooja Hegde’s secret obsession with Shah Rukh Khan
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani’s workout routine on International Yoga day
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?
What’s cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna’s end?
What’s cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna’s end?
Latest Stories
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy
What’s happening in Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s life?
What’s happening in Raj Anadkat and Palak Sindhwani’s life?
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries
Inside Munmun Dutta’s Tanzania diaries
Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2
Tamannaah Bhatia drops unseen moment with beau Vijay Varma from Lust Stories 2
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts
Rashmika Mandanna reveals her ‘cheat days’ desserts
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
Read Latest News