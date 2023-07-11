ADVERTISEMENT
Pooja Hegde is all set to romance Sai Dharam Tej in her upcoming, say reports

Pooja Hegde might be paired opposite the dynamic Sai Dharam Tej in an upcoming film helmed by director Sampath Nandi. This project has garnered attention as Nandi's previous venture, Seetimaar, had a decent run at the box office, read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 02:05:33
Popular actress Pooja Hegde has found herself in the midst of ongoing rumors and speculation regarding her recent film projects. While there have been numerous rumors suggesting that she was replaced by another actress in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, there has been no official confirmation from the production house regarding this matter.

Adding fuel to the gossip mill, recent reports indicate that Pooja Hegde might be paired opposite the dynamic Sai Dharam Tej in an upcoming film helmed by director Sampath Nandi. This project has garnered attention as Nandi’s previous venture, Seetimaar, had a decent run at the box office. While fans eagerly await an official announcement, Pooja Hegde has remained tight-lipped about her upcoming projects, leaving her fans curious about her next move in the industry, as mentioned in an article by 123 Telugu.

Pooja Hegde was last seen on the big screen in the Salman Khan starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. Known for her stellar performances and on-screen chemistry with top stars, Pooja has previously shared screen space with prominent actors from the mega clan, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej. As the rumors continue to circulate, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of her potential collaboration with Sai Dharam Tej, which would undoubtedly create quite a buzz in the industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

