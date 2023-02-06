Pooja Hegde Redefines Breezy Ethnic Style In A Cream Embroidered Lehenga Set

Pooja Hegde is among the most appealing and engaging actors and entertainers in the Hindi film industry. Pooja began her career in the South regional entertainment business many years ago, and she is now clearly a power to be reckoned with in B-Town.

Pooja is fortunate to have had some fantastic offers in the Hindi entertainment field today, and there is no surprise that we are so proud of what she has accomplished on her own. Her social media presence is on point, and we admire it all.

Unlike many other celebs, Pooja is often seen in casual attire. However, regarding ethnic attire, Pooja appears like a regal princess in elegant lehengas and saris. The actress is always on point with her dress sense. She is the fashionista of the young. Pooja has always dazzled us with her big fashion choices, toned figure, and acting abilities. She just uploaded a photo of herself in a cream-colored lehenga outfit; scroll down to view her look.

Pooja Hegde’s Picture Appearance

Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a cream-colored embroidered lehenga with a designer blouse combination. Pooja styled her hair in a middle-parted braided hairdo. She applied her nude makeup with nude brown lipstick. She complemented her ensemble with an off-white pearl choker set, white earrings, and pearls crafted kadas. She shows off her lehenga in the first photo, giving the camera a spellbinding look. In the second image, she stands near the pool with a curled body stance, puts up her sunglasses, and stares forward.

Pooja appears backless in the third photo while wearing brown-shaded sunglasses and giving an oomph look. In the final image, she displays her side profile, tilts her head, and delivers an incredible expression to the camera. Pooja Hegde captioned her post, ” #sundowner #haldiceremony

Pooja Hegde’s Upcoming Films

Pooja Hegde will act with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to be released on April 21, 2023. She will also act in Trivikram Srinivas’ next film with Mahesh Babu, reportedly titled #SSMB28.

What do you think about Pooja Hegde’s latest lehenga set appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.