Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her Maldives vacation. This time, the diva turns into a Tennis player sporting a green mini-dress. Take a look below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 15:00:50
It seems Pooja Hegde is loving her Holidays as the actress is still vacationing in Maldives. The actress flew to Maldives to celebrate her birthday in a dreamy style. However, the vacation fever is getting high every day. Not just that, her regular photos dump is buzzing online. Today, the actress turns into a Tennis player on her vacation. Let’s take a look below

Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player

Pooja took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of photos sporting a Tennis outfit. The actress dons a green mini-dress with a white collar; she exudes Tennis player vibes. She keeps it simple with her hair tied in a low ponytail. At the same time, the black glasses complete her glam up.

In the images, Pooja Hegde is playing Tennis with the racket in her hand. She plays like a pro on the Tennis court. However, in the green mini dress, she looks too hot to handle amidst the sunny weather of Maldives. In the quirky photos, she looks gorgeous with her unfiltered smile. In the caption, the diva reveals that this session is dedicated to Federer.

Roger Federer is a former Tennis player. He was ranked No. 1 in singles for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. He has created many records in the Tennis sport.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

