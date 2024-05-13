Pooja Hegde’s Health Update: Actress Opens Up About Battling Viral Fever, Urges Fans to Prioritize Self-Care

Pooja Hegde is a stunning actress in the entertainment Industry. She is known for her striking looks, graceful demeanor, and versatility as an actress. Her impeccable style and elegance have earned her a significant following on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life with her fans. Recently, she shared an Instagram story about her suffering from viral fever, which is spread all around the city. Take a look below.

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram story, the diva posted a picture of herself in a selfie. The outfit features a black background, round neckline, and full sleeves with a white printed sweatshirt. She rounded off her look with messy hair and a no-makeup look. In the picture, she is seen laying on the bed and showing her dull face.

By sharing this picture on Instagram Story, she captioned it, “That feeling like you’ve been hit by a bus… curtesy the latest viral that’s been going around 🤒 take care everyone. Finally recovering now ❤️‍🩹 ☺️🙏🏻.”

Pooja Hegde’s Work Front-

Exciting news for Pooja Hegde fans! The talented actress will soon appear opposite Shahid Kapoor in Deva, a Hindi action thriller, Rosshan Andrews is directing the movie. She will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki, sharing the screen with Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting projects.

