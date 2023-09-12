Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hegde and her stunning fashion styles in neon-centric colours blow our minds here. You will certainly enjoy this bright sparkle of colours and rich designs given to us by Pooja.

Pooja Hegde is a sensation to admire!! She was recently seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The prolific Telugu actress has earlier shared screen space with prominent actors from the film circuit like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej. She is said to have collaborated with Sai Dharam Tej, and this has made it big in the headlines in recent times. Pooja Hegde, when we speak of her glamour sense, is supreme to all!! She has an amazing sense of mind, that always keeps her on her toes when it comes to donning the best of fashion styles. Today, we bring to you something superlative when it comes to the designs and colours of ethnic wear you would have seen!! Here Pooja Hegde dons the best of the best!!

The recent post of Pooja Hegde has her shining bright on the cover page of the magazine, Khushi Wedding. And what grace and poise she projects here!! Pooja is seen embracing the colours of neon. Her artistic combination of style and colours in the lehengas and sarees she chooses to wear here are brilliant. Must say, one of the best collections.

You can see a range of neon colours, from blue, to pink, yellow etc. Pooja is seen wearing the best of lehengas and sarees here, all in neon-dipped colours. The rich work and designs on the attires are amazing to see. Rich prints, zaris and embroideries are what decks these fashion styles.

You can take a look at the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Pooja and her sultry and magical dressing style in this neon-clad ethnic style will surely be a talk of the town!! What say, folks?