Prabhas is one of the most well-liked and active actors in the business. The Baahubali actor has received numerous awards, and his outstanding performance speaks for itself. However, the actor is adamant about avoiding scandal and maintaining his privacy. It’s difficult to accomplish that, though, if you’re a famous person like Prabhas. He is now in the news because of his rumored relationship with actress Anushka Shetty, and a new revelation has revealed the real reason for their breakup, which may shock you.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, two South Asian superstars, are frequently featured in the news because of their on-screen chemistry and successful collaborations. The pair got to know one another on the Billa filming sets in 2009. The stars reportedly had a romance at one point but ended up breaking it off. The cause, though, was never made public. Now, according to Koimoi, it has been stated that their breakup was caused by Anushka’s suspected affair with a senior actor. For more information, scroll down!

According to a report on Siasat.com, Anushka’s alleged affair with a senior actor led to her and Prabhas’ reported breakup rather than their consensual decision to part ways. It has been asserted that Prabhas retreated after becoming aware of her alleged affair. Once the industry-wide rumor surfaced, the actor’s mother also voiced her disdain for Anushka and said she didn’t want her to marry into his family.

Source – Koimoi

Let us know your views in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for news updates.