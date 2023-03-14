Gold lehengas are undoubtedly Janhvi’s favorite. She was spotted by Manish Malhotra wearing yet another lehenga, this time in tones of crimson and glossy gold. Along with a matching top with a plunging neckline and elaborate sequin embroidery, the lavishly jeweled A-line lehenga made a striking fashion statement. By wearing a red dupatta with a gold embroidered border, the actress set off the ensemble. She opted for little jewelry and let her over-the-top lehenga take center stage. Janhvi chose a pair of matching statement earrings made of emeralds and diamonds.

Janhvi Kapoor selected a printed Anita Dongre lehenga that combined various hues and techniques. It features panels of printed flower fabric in green and teal hues that are hemmed with a bold red border. Her cap-sleeved blouse coordinated perfectly with the crimson hue. The blouse’s embroidery details are light-catching and have a whimsical design overall. The waistband of her skirt also had the same design. The blouse has a conventional appearance, but its plunging neckline gives it a seductive feel.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a perfect base, kohled eyes, and caramel lipstick in the makeup area. Her hair was simply tousled to give the look a fuss-free finish that was perfect for a pre-wedding party. She only opted for a classic pair of silver jhumkas to accessorize her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor chose a red lehenga outfit that was heavily beaded and sequin-embellished. It also came with a matching, sequined dupatta. The ruby red shirt fit everyone well thanks to its wide straps and square neckline. The ensemble looked especially striking when accessorized with simple crimson and strong red earrings. She went for a more relaxed makeup look to go with her clothing: bare lips, a classic cat eye, and glittering eyelashes for a little drama. The cherry on top is the big, textured curls.

With the floor-length, shimmering lehenga in a light color with delicate pearls, beads, and sequins as accents, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning. This lehenga looks stunning because of the charming embroidery on the waist belt. Along with this, she wore a sleeveless choli embellished with beads and mirror elements. She added a similar dupatta to finish off her look. The single-stone earrings and diamond necklace are the ideal finishing touches to the outfit. Her HD makeup, pink glossy lips, and open hair all look stunning on her.