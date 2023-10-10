Movies | Celebrities

Raashi Khanna Is 'Dessert' Addict, Here's Proof

The famous South actress Raashi Khanna lives life to the fullest. The latest Instagram photos prove she is a dessert addict. Check out the photos below in the article.

10 Oct,2023 09:32:17
Farzi actress Raashi Khanna is one of the most loved actresses in the town. Her acting prowess has carved her niche as a pan-Indian star. However, in real life, Raashi is very free-spirited and bubbly. She lives life to the fullest and enjoys sharing insights from her day-to-day life with her fans. Today, she shows her addicted side. Let’s check out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raashi Khanna shared a series of photos. She is seen treating her dessert addict soul with the mouth-watering chocolate cake. She opts for a casual black outfit with dual color dupatta for her dessert date night. Her open hairstyle and pearl earrings access her look. At the same time, the enthusiastic smile on her face shows how dessert treats change her mood instantly, just like how any addiction helps.

In the series of photos, Raashi poses with the love of her life, Desserts. However, in the caption, she revealed that she is a dessert lover, but this love turns into guilt that hits you hard. Her caption says, “When you love desserts, but then the guilt hits you hard.”

What is your reaction to this dessert addiction? Let us know in the comments box.

