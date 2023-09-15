Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer?

In the world of glitter and glamour, divas never fail to keep their best foot forward. The stunning divas Raashi Khanna and Vaani Kapoor recently appeared on the red carpet of the Global Spa Awards 2023. Both the actress aced their appearance in a backless dress. Let’s check out who did it better.

Raashi Khanna In Black Backless Dress

The stunning Raashi Khanna made a never-before-seen before appearance on the red carpet in a black backless bodycon dress with a sultry plunging neckline. However, her shoulder elevates to cover her head. The sleek hairstyle, edgy cat eyes, and nude lips add drama to her avatar. The gold accessories around her neck and hands radiate irresistible charm. But just this, the diva also won the Stellar Performer Of The Year Award.

Vaani Kapoor In Yellow Backless Dress

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor dons a yellow bodycon with halter detailing. The gold slip and backless details give her funky vibes. She styled her look, leaving her hair open. The minimal makeup completes her overall appearance. In the stunning set of pictures, she can be seen posing.

Comparing the beauties, it is difficult to take one name. However, Raashi Khanna’s style grabbed our attention. At the same time, Vaani looked gorgeous in yellow.

Who do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section.