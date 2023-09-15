Movies | Celebrities

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer?

Raashi Khanna and Vaani Kapoor are top actresses in India. The duo recently appeared at an event wearing the backless outfit. Let's check out whose look becomes the show stealer

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 10:15:57
Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851471

In the world of glitter and glamour, divas never fail to keep their best foot forward. The stunning divas Raashi Khanna and Vaani Kapoor recently appeared on the red carpet of the Global Spa Awards 2023. Both the actress aced their appearance in a backless dress. Let’s check out who did it better.

Raashi Khanna In Black Backless Dress

The stunning Raashi Khanna made a never-before-seen before appearance on the red carpet in a black backless bodycon dress with a sultry plunging neckline. However, her shoulder elevates to cover her head. The sleek hairstyle, edgy cat eyes, and nude lips add drama to her avatar. The gold accessories around her neck and hands radiate irresistible charm. But just this, the diva also won the Stellar Performer Of The Year Award.

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851472

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851473

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851474

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851475

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851476

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851477

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851481

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851482

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851483

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851484

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851485

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851486

Vaani Kapoor In Yellow Backless Dress

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor dons a yellow bodycon with halter detailing. The gold slip and backless details give her funky vibes. She styled her look, leaving her hair open. The minimal makeup completes her overall appearance. In the stunning set of pictures, she can be seen posing.

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851478

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851479

Raashi Khanna VS Vaani Kapoor: Whose Backless Dress With Gold Accessories Is The Show Stealer? 851480

Comparing the beauties, it is difficult to take one name. However, Raashi Khanna’s style grabbed our attention. At the same time, Vaani looked gorgeous in yellow.

Who do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Denim To Maxi Dress: Vaani Kapoor's Comfort Style For Vacations In Photos 850875
Denim To Maxi Dress: Vaani Kapoor’s Comfort Style For Vacations In Photos
Raashi Khanna's minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more 849915
Raashi Khanna’s minimalist guide to new age bridal fashion: Scoop neck blouse, ruffle skirt and more
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim 850185
In Photos: Vaani Kapoor Spreads Casual Charm In Black Low Neckline Top And Ripped Denim
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon 838221
Happy Birthday! Wishes Stars From Anushka Sharma To Malaika Arora To Kriti Sanon
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says 'Literally Flawless' 837634
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says ‘Literally Flawless’
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed 837045
In Pics: Vaani Kapoor tosses bright sunkissed smile, fans awed

Latest Stories

Hansika Motwani's Turtle Neck Crop Top And Long Knitted Skirt With Silk Jacket Are Trendy Autumn Fashion, See Photos 851403
Hansika Motwani’s Turtle Neck Crop Top And Long Knitted Skirt With Silk Jacket Are Trendy Autumn Fashion, See Photos
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Beyond Her Limit To Transforming Into 'Super Human,' Watch 851497
Rashmika Mandanna Goes Beyond Her Limit To Transforming Into ‘Super Human,’ Watch
Ashnoor Kaur Reveals Her 'Happiness' Secret In Multicolour Jumpsuit With Bucket Hat 851591
Ashnoor Kaur Reveals Her ‘Happiness’ Secret In Multicolour Jumpsuit With Bucket Hat
Avneet Kaur Looks Too-Hot-To-Handle In Leather Mini Dress With Oversized Glasses, Fan Says 'Indian Selena' 851580
Avneet Kaur Looks Too-Hot-To-Handle In Leather Mini Dress With Oversized Glasses, Fan Says ‘Indian Selena’
Jannat Zubair Follows 'Simroon Tera Naam' Trend From Divya Khosla Kumar's Upcoming Yaariyan 2, Check Out 851612
Jannat Zubair Follows ‘Simroon Tera Naam’ Trend From Divya Khosla Kumar’s Upcoming Yaariyan 2, Check Out
Jawan Actress Nayanthara Soars The Sensuality Bar In Satin Plunging Neckline Dress, See Photos 851518
Jawan Actress Nayanthara Soars The Sensuality Bar In Satin Plunging Neckline Dress, See Photos
Read Latest News