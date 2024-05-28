Rain, Romance & Street Walk: Inside Nayanthara’s Quality Time With Husband Vignesh Shivan

South superstar Nayanthara is away from showbiz to spend time with the love of her life, Vignesh Shivan, in Hong Kong. The travel enthusiast and sweetest couple, Vignesh and Nayanthara, are having a great time together, and the pictures from their vacation are going viral. The newest dump is unmissable as the couple spend quality time on the city streets.

Nayanthara’ And Vignesh Shivan’s Quality Time On Streets

In the picture shared on her Instagram, Nayanthara, and Vignesh can be seen in the most romantic moments as the duo walk together in the middle of the wet road with an umbrella. The rainy weather, the city’s sparkling lights, and a romantic night walk on the street are the perfect inexpensive and underrated dates that undeniably Nayanthara and Vignesh enjoyed. The duo often serves ‘couple’ goals with their basic gestures, and one can relate to them.

The photo clicked from behind screams attention and gives filmy vibes as the duo walk on the streets. Like a gentleman, Vignesh is holding the umbrella and protecting the two from the rain. The duo looked cool in casuals. Nayanthara opted for a simple black flowy dress, while Vignesh looked charming in a striped tee and bottoms. Sharing the precious moment, Nayanthara captioned her post with a pink heart.

Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, were married in a private ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy in 2022.