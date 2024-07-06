Raj Chakraborty: Tollywood Director’s Bollywood Dream

Tollywood director Raj Chakraborty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an OTT series based on his successful Bengali film ‘Parineeta.’ The series is currently in the pre-production stage and will mark Chakraborty’s first venture into the Hindi film industry.

According to sources, the series will be an adaptation of ‘Parineeta,’ but with a few changes in the story and screenplay. A Marathi writer has been roped in to pen the story for the series. While Chakraborty remains tight-lipped about the heroine of the series, sources suggest that two leading actresses from the Hindi OTT world have been chosen for the role.

The series will also feature famous actors from Kolkata. Chakraborty plans to shoot it during the Puja season. Similar to the Bengali film, the series’ background will be set in North Kolkata.

Gairik Sarkar will handle the camera, while Parmita Ghosh, of LSD2 fame, will edit the series.

‘Parineeta,’ which was released in 2019, starred Shubhashree Ganguly and Ritwick Chakraborty in lead roles. The film’s story revolves around Mehul, who is in love with her neighbor and teacher, Babai Da. However, Babai Da’s suicide sets off a chain of events, and Mehul seeks revenge on those who conspired against him.

While it remains to be seen if the series will follow the same revenge story, Chakraborty’s Bollywood debut is highly anticipated. With his successful track record in Tollywood, Chakraborty is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Hindi film industry.

The series is expected to be released on a popular OTT platform, and fans eagerly await Chakraborty’s take on the classic story. With its unique blend of Bengali culture and Bollywood glamour, the series is sure to be a hit among audiences.