Ahona Dutta Returns to Small Screen with a New Avatar

Ahona Dutta, who successfully transitioned from television to films with Raj Chakraborty’s upcoming movie, is back on the small screen with a new series. The actress, who rose to fame as ‘Mishka’ in the popular serial ‘Anurager Chhoya,’ has shed her old image and is now donning a new avatar, ‘Tisca.’

In a recent interview, Ahona revealed excitement about playing a character opposite Mishka.”Tisca is a modern, bold, and confident woman, whereas Mishka is more traditional and innocent,” she said.

Ahona’s new look, which has gone viral on social media, shows her sporting a white hat, dress, and eyeglasses, with a manly mustache under her nose. When asked about her new look, she said, “I wanted to transform myself for this new role completely. I didn’t want to be recognized as Mishka anymore.”

The actress also revealed that she is grateful for the opportunity to work on small and big screens. “Both mediums are equally important to me. The small screen brought me to acting and gave me popularity, while the big screen allowed me to share the camera with legends like Mithun Chakraborty and Ritwick Chakraborty,” she said.

Ahona’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her in her new avatar, and the actress is confident. With her new series, Ahona Dutta is all set to capture the hearts of her audience once again. Will she be able to shed her old image and create a new one? Only time will tell.