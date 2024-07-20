Raj Chakraborty Steps Down as Chairperson of Kolkata International Film Festival

In a significant development, Raj Chakraborty has stepped down as the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) chairperson after holding the position for five consecutive years. The legislator-producer-director requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to relieve him of his duties last year, and his request was finally granted.

Raj Chakraborty confirmed the news to Anandabazar Online, stating that he wants to give others a chance to take the festival forward. “There are many others besides me who can make this festival more successful. They should also get a chance. I don’t believe in decentralization of power,” he said.

Speculations are rife that acclaimed director Gautam Ghosh may take over as the new chairperson of KIFF. Although Ghosh is currently in Rome for the premiere of his upcoming film, he did not deny the news. Given his long association with film festivals, Raj Chakraborty also hinted that Ghosh’s name is being considered for the position.

The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival will begin on December 4 and continue until December 11. The last date for submission of films for the competition category is October 31, and the selected films will be announced on November 15. The festival will feature national and international competitions, Asian selection, Bengali panorama, retrospectives, Satyajit Roy memorial lectures, and master classes.

Despite stepping down as chairperson, Raj Chakraborty has assured his support to the festival in every way possible. “I will always be associated with the festival and will support it in every way I can,” he told Anandabazar Online.

The development has generated interest in the film fraternity, with many speculating on the reasons behind Raj Chakraborty’s decision. However, with Gautam Ghosh likely to take over as the new chairperson, the festival is expected to continue its legacy of showcasing the best of cinema worldwide.