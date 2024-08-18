Review Of Bengali Movie ‘Babli’: Enchants With Poignant Performances and Mesmerizing Music

In the midst of 1995, a tale of love, insecurity, and self-discovery unfolds in the Bengali period romantic adventure drama film Babli. Directed by Raj Chakraborty and based on Buddhadeb Guha’s novel, the story revolves around three complex characters, each with their own secrets and desires.

At the center is Babli, aka Damayanti, played by Subhashree Ganguly. She is a well-educated, confident, yet insecure young woman who harbors a deep-seated anger toward poets who idealize slim and beautiful women. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Abhirup Sen, portrayed by Abir Chatterjee, a charming and talented man, on a journey from Imphal to Dimapur.

As their friendship blossoms, they find themselves stranded in a secluded wooden house in the jungle, where their connection deepens. But just as they fall for each other, a stunning air hostess, Jhuma, portrayed by Sauraseni Mitra, enters the picture, revealing a crush on Abhirup, unaware of the growing bond between him and Babli.

As the story unfolds, Babli’s vulnerability surfaces, threatened by the possibility of losing Abhirup to her beautiful friend. Will she overcome her insecurities and fight for love, or will the tangled web of relationships tear them apart? The journey of Babli, Abhirup, and Jhuma is a poignant exploration of emotional conflicts, love, and the true meaning of acceptance.

Why You Can’t Miss ‘Babli’!

1. Sizzling On-Screen Chemistry: Witness the electrifying romance between Tollywood’s beloved stars, Subhashree Ganguly and Abir Chatterjee, as they come together for the first time in a passionate love story. Their undeniable chemistry is a treat to behold, making their romance a true visual delight. How they convey emotions through their eyes, body language, and tender moments will leave you enchanted and craving more. If you’re a sucker for romantic movies, the compelling connection between Babli and Abhirup will surely leave you spellbound and yearning for a love like theirs.

2. Breathtaking Highland Visuals: The cinematographer’s masterful portrayal of the Imphal Highlands is a visual feast transcending words. The winding roads, rolling hills, and lush jungle landscapes are captured with stunning clarity, while the night view of Loktak Lake is a sight to behold, its serene beauty leaving viewers spellbound. The film’s visuals perfectly blend natural splendor and cinematic artistry, making ‘Babli’ a treat for the eyes.

3. Enchanting Music: The film’s soundtrack is a masterful blend of melody and emotion, with each song perfectly complementing the on-screen moments. The lyrics and music are expertly crafted to elevate the emotional impact of each scene, making the viewing experience even more immersive. Moreover, the background theme is incredibly soothing, adding depth and warmth to the narrative. With its captivating music, ‘Babli’ is an audio-visual treat that will linger in your heart long after the credits roll.

A Faithful Adaptation: ‘Babli’ Shines on Screen

1. Casting: A Near-Perfect Trio (4/5)

The lead actors – Subhashree, Abir, and Souraseni – embody the characters of Babli, Abhirup, and Jhuma with remarkable accuracy, bringing the novel’s trio to life with impressive chemistry. Their performances deserve a solid 4 out of 5.

2. Direction and Cinematography: A Visually Stunning Adaptation (4/5)

Raj Chakraborty’s direction masterfully translates the novel’s essence onto the big screen, with breathtaking highland scenery that immerses viewers in the world of Babli. The cinematography is equally impressive, earning a well-deserved 4 out of 5.

3. Music: A Sonic Masterpiece (5/5)

Indradip Dasgupta’s music direction weaves a sonic tapestry that perfectly complements the film’s narrative, with enchanting vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, Rupam Islam, Anupam Roy, and Minar Rahman. This unforgettable soundtrack deserves full marks

We enjoyed reading Buddhadeb Guha’s ‘Babli’ at the age of 15 or 16, and the emotions it evoked have stayed with us ever since. Years later, Raj Chakraborty’s film adaptation has remarkably recreated the same sentiment, transporting us back to that nostalgic era. While opinions may vary on whether the director or his leading lady, Subhashree, deserves more credit for this achievement, one thing is certain – Subhashree’s portrayal of Babli is uncannily reminiscent of the character from the book. Her performance has breathed new life into the story, making it an unforgettable experience.

IWMBuz rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars.