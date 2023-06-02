Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan has coined himself as one of the most charming actors in the country, making millennials swoon over him. We still know him as ‘Maddy’ (character from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein) his movies have left a long-lasting mark on the hearts of his fans. Being in the industry for the past decades, Madhavan has graced the screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

As he celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans from all corners of the country join in the celebration. One such admirer is Rakul Preet, a talented actress who has carved her own niche in both South cinema and Bollywood. She took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for Madhavan, expressing her admiration and wishing him a joyous birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh’s wish

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the actor, R. Madhavan and wished him on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy bday to the most amazing human! May you rise and shine and keep soaring greater heights like” and added Rocket emoji.

Check out below-

Rakul Preet’s work front

Rakul made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry and quickly rose to fame with movies like “Venkatadri Express,” “Loukyam,” and “Nannaku Prematho.” Her performances showcased her ability to portray a range of characters with grace and conviction. Rakul then made her foray into Bollywood, where she garnered attention for her roles in films such as “Aiyaary,” “De De Pyaar De,” and “Marjaavaan.”