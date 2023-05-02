ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh turns 'dirty fellow' in hot yellow saree, Kajal Aggarwal has special eye makeup tips

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 15:18:32
Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most popular and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have simply loved the journey that they have had in the professional space. While Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal both started their respective career in the South film industry in the past, right now, both of them are simultaneously sensations in the Hindi film industry as well. The two of them are loved by innumerable people all over the country and we love it.

Check out the latest social media posts shared by Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal:

Both Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are extremely popular personalities on their social media handles and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, video and reels on social media, it is nothing less than a fantastic experience for their fans all over the country. So, to tell you about their latest content, what do we witness? Rakul Preet Singh is currently burning hearts in a yellow saree whereas, on the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is here with some special eye-makeup vogue goals. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 movie alongside Kamal Haasan whereas Kajal Aggarwal will be soon seen in a special Pan-India project, the details of which have been kept under wraps. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

