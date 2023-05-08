Rakul Preet Singh's sweet and adorable gesture for Kajal Aggarwal

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are winning hearts together on social media with a special Instagram story that has both of them connected in a super cute and adorable way

Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most loved and gorgeous performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have simply loved the journey that they have enjoyed in the professional space. While Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal both started their respective career in the South film industry in the past, right now, both of them are simultaneously sensations in the Hindi film industry as well. The two of them are loved by innumerable people all over the country and we love it. Not just by people, there’s also a lot of love, friendship and mutual respect that the two of them have for each other. It is not a hidden fact and we love that about them.

Check out the latest social media post shared by Kajal Aggarwal which talks about a special gift by Rakul Preet Singh:

Both Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal are extremely popular personalities on their social media handles and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos, video and reels on social media, it is nothing less than a fantastic experience for their fans all over the country. This time however, it is Kajal Aggarwal’s social media story that has a tag of Rakul Preet Singh that will win your hearts like a pro. Well, Kajal Aggarwal has spoken about the special gift hamper that Rakul Preet Singh has shared for her little one and seeing the gesture, internet is truly melting. See below right away readers –

Work Front:

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan whereas Kajal Aggarwal will be making announcements soon.