Randeep Hooda Poses With Wife Lin Laishram On Reception, Says ‘In Our Eternal Garden’

The newlywed Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have been grabbing the attention of the news headlines since their wedding on 29th November. The duo recently held a star-studded reception in Mumbai where celebrities like Amit Sial, Sunny Hinduja, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Aahana Kumra, among others. Celebrity couples like Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma also graced the red carpet, Jackie Shroff with Mona Singh.

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram’s Reception Photos

Taking to their Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared photos from their reception in the town. In the images, Lin looks beautiful in a gorgeous red saree. She adorns her look with the diamond necklace set. Her bold makeup and shine complement her appearance. On the other hand, Randeep wears a black velvet suit with matching pants—the red cloth on his suit twins with his wife’s attire.

Throughout the photos, Randeep and Lin pose together, serving ‘couple’ goals. Their togetherness and chemistry caught our attention throughout the bunch of snaps. At the same time, sharing these photos, the couple wrote, “In our eternal garden of Eden (with infinity symbol) #Together Forever #DeepLinLove #WeddingReception.”

