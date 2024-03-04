Exclusive: Randeep Hooda and Ansha Sayed to play leads in film Trishati

Actor Randeep Hooda who is all set for his next release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, always chooses subjects and roles that have something in them to offer as a performer. He will be seen in an unconventional film which will be based on the third gender, titled Trishati. The film is produced by RYT CLIQ Production House under the guidance of producer Abhishek Srivastav.

Randeep will be joined by actress Ansha Sayed of CID fame. The talented actress will play a very different role in this film, which she has never played before.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently wrote about Ansha also doing a web series titled Therapy Sherapy with JAR Pictures. She was also seen playing a lesbian character in Human.

Recently, Randeep turned a new leaf by donning the Director’s cap for his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The trailer of the film has been majestically launched today.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

Randeep Hooda is known for projects Monsoon Wedding, Ru Ba Ru, Cocktail, Bombay Talkies, Baaghi2, the recently released Sergeant etc.

