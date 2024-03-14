Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Maker Balwant Singh Janjua Blames Sony Pictures For The Poor Performance

Producer-director Balwant Singh Janjua made a lovely original engaging genuinely funny rom-com about a girl who cannot find a groom on account of her dark complexion.

The lovely Tera Kya Hoga Lovely went unnoticed with most moviegoers unaware of it existence.

Why wasn’t the film marketed properly?

Says Janjua sadly, “This is the question I want to ask Sony Pictures . Such a big studio and when they heard the narration they were so happy and I finished the film in just fortyone days and that too during Covid .”

But then Covid went on and Janjua’s film was lost in the crisis, “Sony Pictures were just sitting on it.They tried to sell the film.But could not as the team was incompetent. They did Ormax also and there was an outstanding response. Our film got selected in Goa film Festival also where two hundred people watched and it was great response . Even then they(Sony Pictures) didn’t have the confidence in my film.”

On top of it all there were administrative changes at Sony Pictures. “In the interim the CEO left, so they didn’t know what to do ,everything was stopped and all the decisions were taken by the LA team which doesn’t have any clue about the Indian market and the Indian Audience so it got delayed and delayed and delayed….”

As an independent producer-director it is very difficult Janjua to make the films he believes in. “As a filmmaker it’s very frustrating that you write and you pitch your idea to a big studio, make the film with the best of intentions .But see what happened!If you can’t expect support from such a big studios like Sony Columbia Pictures, then as a maker you are helpless.But I’m very hopeful , Sir. We made Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with the best of intentions.”