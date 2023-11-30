‘We Are One’! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Reveal Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Randeep Hooda tied the knot with his girlfriend, Lin Laishram, on Wednesday in an intimate ceremony. The duo exchanged vows in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

And now the actors treated fans with adorable glimpses from their wedding ceremony. Sharing these beautiful pictures, in the caption, they wrote, “From today, we are one (a white heart and infinity symbol) #JustMarried.”

The all-white wedding photos look divine. Dressed in white Randeep Hooda like a beautiful groom while Lin was a stunning bride decked in gold and traditional attire.

In the wedding photos, Randeep was seen wearing a white kurta pajama with the matching shawl and the beautiful pagadi. At the same time, Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made with thick cloth and bamboo. In contrast, the golden accessories look stunning.

The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal, and the actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

When asked about how Lin met Randeep Hooda, the actress said to Hindustan Times, “We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley, and he was my senior. That’s where I met him. We were friends and it’s turning into a beautiful journey.”

