Congratulations! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie knot, former shares details

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have officially confirmed the long-circulating rumors about their impending nuptials. The duo chose a joint announcement via their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend, unveiling plans for their wedding later this month in Imphal, Manipur. Following the intimate ceremony, a grand wedding reception is slated to take place in the bustling city of Mumbai.

The couple’s announcement took a poetic turn, drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata. They likened their impending union to the legendary tale of Arjun’s marriage to Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada. The joint statement shared on Instagram expressed their immense joy and gratitude, revealing that the significant event is scheduled for November 29, 2023, in Imphal, with festivities to follow in Mumbai.

Adding a unique and fascinating layer to their union, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have decided to infuse their wedding with a captivating mythological theme, aligning with the epic narrative of the Mahabharata. This distinctive choice underscores the couple’s intention to weave together diverse cultural threads, creating a tapestry of shared history and love.

What sets this impending union apart is not just the celebrity quotient but also the couple’s decision to keep the ceremony low-key, away from the media spotlight. Randeep, known for his private disposition, has deliberately chosen Manipur as the venue for its intimacy and significance to Lin, marking a beautiful beginning for their shared journey.

Intriguingly, a source close to Hindustan Times has shed light on Randeep’s inclination towards privacy. The source explained that Randeep, known for his discreet nature, wishes to keep the wedding away from the media’s prying eyes. Moreover, the choice of Manipur is not only about privacy but is also a deliberate decision to commence this new chapter of life in a place that holds deep sentimental value for Lin, further emphasizing the couple’s thoughtful approach to their union.