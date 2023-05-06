ADVERTISEMENT
Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It

The Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee in her latest Instagram pictures looks gorgeous in a blue dress

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 May,2023 11:15:24
Bhojpuri industry’s one famous actress Rani Chatterjee always keeps up in the headlines with her lifestyle and style. The diva is known for her amazing performance on screen and impeccable fashion. Rani Chatterjee loves simplicity and comfort. And yet again, in her latest pictures, she is making fans gaga over her looks.

Rani Chatterjee’s Gorgeousness In Blue

In the latest shared pictures on the Instagram account Rani Chatterjee, she donned a black and blue printed jumpsuit. Her open straight hairstyle blushed cheeks, peach lip colour, and beautiful smile added to her glam. She posed, flaunting her gorgeousness in the picture before the red carpet.

Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It 804543

Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It 804544

She shared these pictures with a caption, “Let’s go ❤️🧿 kya bolti company 😍 #picoftheday #ranichatterjee #mumbailife.” Reacting to her simple yet attractive look Hindi Television actress Deepshikha Nagpal in the comments, shared heart popping out smiley emojis.

Rani Chatterjee Looks Gorgeous In Blue Jumpsuit, Deepshikha Nagpal Loves It 804545

Rani Chatterjee Movies

Rani Chatterjee is a famous film actress in the Bhojpuri entertainment business. Some of her films include Sasura Bada Paisawala, Bandhan Tute Na, Damaad Ji, Sita, Tohar Naikhe Kavno Jod Tu Bejod Badu Ho and others.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

