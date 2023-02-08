Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular and admired couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been dating for quite a long time and well, it has been a visual delight indeed for the audience to see. Whenever the two of them have been spotted together in public ladies and gentlemen, internet has always felt the heat and gone bananas for real. The day which everyone was waiting for finally came yesterday when the duo got married in a special and private ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. While their fans and admirers have always been praying for their smooth relationship and happy marriage, what does astrological prediction say about the couple?

Well, as per reports in Viral Bhayani, astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar has predicted the following,

My congratulations and my blessings to the couple on their marriage & for starting a new inning together .

Astrologically this is a very strong union of planet moon that rules Sidharth & planet Sun that rules Kiara & their individual personalities .

Kiara is a highly emotional individual and hence relationships , commitments, family means a lot to her . So I advise Sidharth to keep her feelings in perspective before taking any step ( professional or personal )

To keep any future confusions and misunderstanding , I would also advise the young couple to do a detailed Shani ji ki puja to remove all obstacles from their path .

They should also always listen to advise and the guidance from the elders from their families .

This union will be very well received in the industry & their respective careers will be on an upswing for the coming years and they may even get to act in a few award winning & hit movies together .

May mata rani always bless and protect you two . Jai mata di.

