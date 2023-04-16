Multi-talented Tara Sutaria has become an everyday sensation in B-town. Tara Sutaria knows to sing, dance, and act. At the same time, she is well known for her fitness freak nature. She has a beautiful face with a gorgeous fit body which might make you wonder what’s the secret behind her toned body.

The fitness enthusiast Tara loves doing exercises and keeping herself in shape. However, as per Pinkvilla, she doesn’t like weight-lifting workouts but does some pilates to be fit. In addition, being a dancer is beneficial for her, which helps her maintain her body.

Tara Sutaria’s Diet Plan

Interestingly, like many of us, Tara Sutaria is a big foodie and loves to enjoy food. The actress eats anything and everything she likes. Her top picks are Biryani, Pizzas, and Mutton curries, but she never chooses sugar and processed food. She was caught eating pizzas on her sets.

Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria can’t stick to a particular diet plan. However, the maintained metabolism and pilates keep her healthy and fit even after eating so much. Tara Sutaria has eight meals throughout the day at specific intervals, and the small meals mainly consist of healthy fruits.

Tara Sutaria also shared that she is not a breakfast person but eats something like an egg or sandwich to boost her energy while working.

Tara Sutaria shares her workout videos and dance reels on her Instagram, keeping her fans engaged.

